▶️ Holiday Makers Market draws Christmas shoppers looking to buy local

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 9th Street Village, DIY Cave and Bevel Craft Brewing hosted a weekend Holiday Makers Market on Saturday and Sunday.

“This is out first Holiday Makers Market.” said Val Jenkins, co-owner at Bevel Craft Brewing, “We were running a few Makers Markets here and there. We love that we are connected with the DIYCave here at Bevel and 9th Street Village. We love to bring in artists and support them the best we can”.

More than 20 local artisans presented their handmade goods in the indoor and outdoor event.

Besides getting a chance to support local small businesses, many fair goers took the opportunity to grab some local artisan food from the carts on hand and local cold beer to help warm up their insides from the chilly temperatures and gusty winds.