▶️ Mark Wilder of the “Wilder Show” set to perform at Crook County Fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Performer Mark Wilder travels for 8 months out of the year to different county fairs.

Unicycling is his passion and he’s proven that absolutely true. He’s been on Ellen, the Gong Show and ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Most recently he performed at the Deschutes County Fair.

Good Morning Central Oregon’s Megan Sinclair introduces us to a person you won’t forget.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Wilder Show at the Crook County Fair this weekend.

