▶️ Marines arrive in Bend on 3,365-mile walk to raise awareness for MIAs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Marines who are on a mission to walk the entire length of U.S. Highway 20 made their way into Bend Thursday. They want to raise awareness for those soldiers who are missing in action.

Marine Coleman Kinzer embarked on his mission on June 6. He was joined by his brother in arms, Raymon Shinohara, while passing through Elgin Illinois.

“As a private organization, we go around the world and recover Americans who haven’t come home for over 75 years,” Kinzer said.

Their organization is called Team Long Road.

The journey began with Kinzer in Boston. Their final destination is Newport, Oregon.

Highway 20 is the longest highway in the nation, spanning 3,365 miles in length and passing through 12 states. It is also a designated Medal of Honor Highway.

The pair try to walk 20 miles a day, no matter the weather.

Kinzer did two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Shinohara did three tours in Iraq and four in Afghanistan.

The marines will be leaving for Sisters on Sunday, Dec. 4.