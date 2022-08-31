Sheriff: Oregon marijuana grows busted, 12 people arrested

DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two large unlicensed marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, Oregon.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve two search warrants.

Officials say one had 46 greenhouses, nearly 6,700 pot plants and over 10,000 pounds of drying or dried marijuana.

Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of marijuana and unlawful marijuana possession.

Officials say the second grow had 53 unpermitted greenhouses with more than 15,000 plants.

Illegal marijuana grows have been a persistent problem throughout the West, especitally in southern Oregon.