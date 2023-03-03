Wilsonville man sentenced to 13 years for violent robberies against pot growers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Wilsonville man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison on Thursday after prosecutors say he orchestrated multiple violent, armed robberies targeting Southern Oregon marijuana growers and dealers.

According to court documents, Shannon Christopher Harrop, 33, and multiple others choreographed the robberies in Medford, Eagle Point, Applegate and Josephine County.

After undercover investigation, law enforcement was able to arrest Harrop on his fifth robbery attempt. He pled guilty in August of 2020.

RELATED: Grand jury: 5 Salem cops justified in fatal shooting of man

RELATED: ‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies

Here are the specifics of the robberies, according to the Department of Justice:

The first robbery occurred on September 19, 2019, when two robbers handcuffed and robbed two victims at gunpoint in Medford, stealing $60,000 worth of a bulk narcotic individuals involved in the robbery claimed to be hemp. Law enforcement later determined that the robbery occurred during a drug deal brokered by Harrop. Harrop was contacted by investigators, but denied setting up the deal and having any knowledge of the robbery.

The second robbery occurred on November 2, 2019, in Eagle Point, Oregon at a residence located on a secluded marijuana grow. The robbers entered the residence pretending to be law enforcement officers executing a search warrant, handcuffed two individuals present at gun point, and stole several dozen pounds of marijuana, various personal items, and one of the victim’s vehicles. Law enforcement stopped a second vehicle traveling with the stolen vehicle and determined it was a rental car leased by Harrop who again denied involvement in the robbery. Inside the rented vehicle, officers located ski masks, zip ties, handcuffs, tactical vests, and two firearms.

The third robbery occurred on December 19, 2019, at a large marijuana grow in Applegate, Oregon. Several individuals pretended to be the U.S. Marshals Service executing a search warrant. The robbers handcuffed one individual at gun point and engaged in an armed standoff with another. This time the robbers got away with only five pounds of marijuana and $5,000 in cash. Law enforcement located several hundred plastic totes containing marijuana on the property they believed the robbers were targeting.

In the fourth and final robbery, on April 25, 2020, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired in Josephine County, Oregon. They discovered the shots were the result of another robbery of a marijuana grow where multiple victims were restrained and robbed at gun point. Despite being fired on by one of the victims, the robbers got away with 71 pounds of processed marijuana and four jars of marijuana extract.