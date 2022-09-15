▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday.

OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City.

In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine horses and four cattle that were malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

The Oregon Humane Society and the non-profit Sound Equine Options responded to take possession of the animals.

RELATED: International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows

OSP said investigators found 2,987 marijuana plants, approximately 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana and four firearms. They also found stolen property including two tractors, a track hoe, a travel trailer, a heavy-haul trailer, a pickup truck and an SUV.

A Lamborghini was also seized. OSP said it was a suspected proceed of the grow op.

Eight people were contacted living on the 75-acre property, OSP said. Clackamas County will make a decision on charges.