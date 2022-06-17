12,000 marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of pot seized in Southern Oregon

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning.

Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released.

Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing.

The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.

The bust comes two days after Jefferson County announced what it said could be the largest drug bust in county history. Five people were arrested, eight tons of marijuana was seized along wth cash and weapons. The operation had links back to China, Jefferson County said.

The Jefferson County bust also found that

