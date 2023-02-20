▶️ Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, hurts 4

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, February 20th 2023

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say one person died and four were wounded in a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night shooting.

One male victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the other victims were hospitalized and stable.

The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in a neighborhood outside the tourist-packed French Quarter.

The route was filled with parents and children who ran to take cover. Two guns were recovered.

The parade was temporarily halted after the shooting.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...