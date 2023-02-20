▶️ Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, hurts 4

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say one person died and four were wounded in a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night shooting.

One male victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the other victims were hospitalized and stable.

The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in a neighborhood outside the tourist-packed French Quarter.

The route was filled with parents and children who ran to take cover. Two guns were recovered.

The parade was temporarily halted after the shooting.