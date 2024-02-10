▶️ Maragas Winery wins coveted gold medal in major wine competition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon’s Maragas Winery is being recognized with a coveted gold medal from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The newspaper holds a competition each year which is considered the largest competition for North American wines.

Maragas entered a port-style wine called Porto Greco, made in collaboration with Oregon Spirit Distillers of Bend. The winery said it “made the wine using the traditional Portuguese method, some wine being distilled into brandy and back-added to the fermentation.”

It’s one of six wineries to win a gold medal in the worldwide competition.

Here is the full announcement from Maragas Winery:

Maragas stated that he was “elated at the gold medal results of our first collaboration with Oregon Spirit Distillers of Bend Oregon.” Maragas explained that “port is an art.” “While the wine ferments, the winemaker consistently tastes, looking for the final flavor and sweetness believed to be the correct balance when finished. It’s a mental game, imagining what the taste will be after the brandy is added to the wine to stop the fermentation.”

Keeping everything a Central Oregon endeavor, to make the brandy, Maragas brought his wine to Brad Irwin of Oregon Spirit to distill. Maragas is “grateful to have a talented craft distiller in our backyard to expertly extract the brandy from his wine.” Maragas aged the port seven years in American Oak wine barrels and Oregon Spirit American Oak whisky casks.

If you like chocolate and wine, Maragas Porto Greco captures the essential essence of both in one beverage. The overwhelming result is “yum”!