Manhunt underway for fugitive who has threatened to ‘shoot it out’ with police

A region-wide manhunt is underway this morning for a man wanted on weapons and firearms charges who has said recently he would not go back to prison and “shoot it out” with police if necessary, according to police.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins sent out a notice Thursday saying 36-year-old Roman Serrano is believed to be in the Madras and Terrebonne area.

Bend Police issued an “Officer Safety Bulletin” on Monday urging officers to “use extreme caution if he is seen or contacted.”

Serrano has active warrants for failure to appear on felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth and forgery charges as well as a parole violation for weapons charges with full extradition.

Police say he was last seen with a firearm last weekend. He could be driving a maroon GMC Envoy or a bright yellow, newer-model VW Beetle.

If you see Serrano, please contact your local police or Bend Police Lt. Ken Mannix at 541-419-4173.