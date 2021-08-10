Man who sold drugs, bought guns tied to shootings sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon man who sold counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and trafficked guns to gang members has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon says 22-year-old Aumontae Wayne Smith was also sentenced Monday to five years’ supervised release.

Court documents say Smith and an accomplice conspired to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in and around Portland.

Asphaug says the investigation also showed Smith bought 16 firearms that were linked to 17 shootings in the Portland area in 2020.

In May, Smith pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.