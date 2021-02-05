Man who died in Warm Springs plane crash not certified to fly plane

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who was flying a Cessna Citation 560 that crashed into the Mutton Mountain Range on Warm Springs land last month was not certified to fly that type of aircraft, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the preliminary report was released Thursday and is subject to change.

The pilot of the flight that left Troutdale for Boise, Idaho on Jan. 9 was previously identified as Richard Boehlke.

The report says the pilot held a private pilot certificate that was rated for the Grumman G-111 Albatross and Learjet, but “FAA records did not indicate that he held a type rating for the Citation 560.”