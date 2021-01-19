Man wanted for stealing SUV captured at Bend hotel

A Bend man wanted for stealing a car earlier this month was captured Monday in Bend, according to police.

On January 11th, Bend Police recovered a stolen vehicle but were unable to track down the suspect after he ran from the scene near 2nd and Hawthorne.

Officers that morning identified a stolen GMC Yukon on NE 3rd St. being driven by an unidentified man.

As the officer confirmed the status of the vehicle, the driver pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn at 848 NE 3rd.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said once the Yukon stopped, the suspect ran toward NE Hawthorne and NE 2nd.

Officers gave chase and set up a perimeter but were unable to find him.

The stolen Yukon was returned to the owner.

On Monday, officers learned the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Shawn Claxton, was staying in a room at the Shilo Inn on OB Riley Road in Bend.

Sgt. Wes Murphy said while officers searched for Claxton, he was seen in a stairwell.

He ran up the stairs and climbed onto the roof of the building, Murphy said.

Officers negotiated with Claxton for 30 minutes before he eventually climbed through an open window and was arrested without further incident.

Claxton is being held on multiple charges including first and second-degree criminal mischief, possession/delivery/manufacture of meth, possession of a stolen vehicle and interfering with a police officer.