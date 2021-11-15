Man wanted after firing shots at Wasco Co. deputy, eluding arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Several Oregon law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for shooting at a Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputy during an arrest attempt over the weekend.

Logan Cantwell, 23, is described as 5’4″ with short strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing about 140 lbs.

He might be going by the alias of Logan Taylor or Kendall Myers, according to Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis.

Cantwell is wanted on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday when Cantwell fired shots at the sheriff’s office deputy near Shaniko in an attempt-to-elude arrest on Highway 97.

No one was injured, but Cantwell escaped and is still at large, Ellis said.

The investigation is still ongoing and involves several law enforcement agencies throughout the Columbia River Gorge region.

Cantwell is considered armed and dangerous.

If he is seen, the public should not approach him, but contact law enforcement immediately.

Cantwell is believed to be in the Columbia River Gorge and may be on either the Oregon or Washington side.

Tips should be directed to 911 or the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800‐442‐0776 or OSP (677) from your mobile phone.