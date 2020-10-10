Man tased by Forest Grove police in critical condition

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — A man is in a hospital in critical condition after Forest Grove police officers tased him and he stopped breathing late Wednesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Forest Grove police in a news release Friday said officers responded to a report of a man with no shirt on, “running up and down the street with a flag pole” at 11:50 p.m.

Police say James Marshall was uncooperative, erratic, making threatening moves with the flag pole, and attempting to damage church property.

Police say officers tried to de-escalate the situation but he assaulted one of them.

Police say Marshall was tased during the arrest and four officers were involved in the “use of force” incident.