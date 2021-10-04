Man struck and killed by train near Bend Parkway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man passed away Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a train on the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks in Bend.

Bend Police and Bend Fire and Rescue received a report at 5:07 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a train, according to Lieutenant Clint Burleigh.

They soon arrived at the specified section of the tracks, located adjacent to the Parkway on-ramp headed northbound off of NW Colorado Ave., and they found the man’s body next to the tracks.

He has not yet been identified by police, as his family has not been notified.

The train had already left the scene and made its way to northern Klamath County when authorities arrived, and it was inspected by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

Bend Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, and staff from Burlington Northern spent hours investigating the incident.

Bend Police say they would like to remind the community that it is illegal to walk on train tracks that run through the city.

Burlington Northern owns the tracks and have several “No Trespassing” signs along the tracks.