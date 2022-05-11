MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man charged with setting an arson fire in the southwest part of the state that damaged more than a dozen properties has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

KTVL reports Michael Bakkela was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to arson, 15 charges of criminal mischief, and two charges of animal abuse for the deaths of two animals.

Court documents say Bakkela, of Salem, Oregon, started a fire behind a home in Phoenix on Sept. 8, 2020, as strong, dry winds pummeled the state. He was not charged with starting a much larger fire in Ashland, Oregon, which started the same day.

