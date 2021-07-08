Man sentenced in multimillion fraud involving grass seed

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Washington man has been sentenced in fraud schemes that involved grass seed at facilities in Albany and Jefferson.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Christopher Claypool, of Spokane, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Claypool under his plea deal already has paid almost $8.3 million in restitution and agreed to forfeit nearly $7.8 million in criminally derived proceeds.

Claypool pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Acting U.S. attorney Scott Erik Asphaug says Claypool engaged in schemes to defraud the J.R. Simplot Co. and its customers while he was the general manager of Jacklin Seed Co., then owned by Simplot.