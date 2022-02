by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

While traveling in his converted school bus back in December, Tyson McKenzie says he had a seizure at the wheel on an Arizona highway.

He survived and is now recovering with family in Bend, lucky to be alive and there is dash cam footage to prove it.

Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova has the story.

McKenzie’s family has arranged a GoFundMe to help with the cost of medical bills and getting him back on the road.