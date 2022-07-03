Man punches father and 5-yr-old daughter in suspected hate crime in Portland

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested on Saturday after assaulting a father and daughter in a suspected hate crime in Portland.

Portland Police responded to a report of an assault in progress south of the Hawthorne Bridge at around 3:45 p.m.

Officers learned that the suspect was fleeing the scene, and they were able to find and detain 34-year-old Dylan J. Kesterson nearby.

Further investigation revealed that a 36-year-old California man had been riding bikes with his wife and 5-year-old daughter when the suspect approached them.

He made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent, and then began punching the man in his head before punching the young daughter in her bike helmet multiple times.

Witnesses nearby intervened and the suspect then attempted to leave the scene.

Both victims were hurt but did not require immediate medical attention.

Kesterson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Bias Crime in the First Degree and Bias Crime in the Second Degree (2 counts).