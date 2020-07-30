Man pleads guilty to pot charges after Medford plane crash

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — One of two Idaho men who walked away from a small plane crash in a Medford neighborhood last summer has admitted to marijuana charges related to thousands of dollars worth of concentrated marijuana extract seized after the crash.

Zachary Moore, 36, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Medford to having large quantities of hash oil with intent to distribute the drug, The Mail Tribune reported.

Moore admitted that he and his alleged co-conspirator Mathew Wayne Thompson bought over 5-1/2 pounds of butane honey oil June 8, 2019, the same day as the Beech 35 Bonanza they were flying crashed on a street because of mechanical issues, according to court documents.

Thompson, the pilot, has pleaded not guilty to possessing hashish oil with intent to distribute and operating an unregistered aircraft, according to court records. His trial is set for September.