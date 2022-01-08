Man injured, suspect arrested in pistol-whipping incident

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was pistol-whipped, and a suspect is in custody after an incident in Northeast Bend Saturday morning.

Bend Police were called to the 700 block of NE Greenwood Avenue just after 7 a.m. to a report of someone hit with a gun.

The suspect had walked away from the area before officers arrived, according to Sgt. Wes Murphy of the Bend Police Department.

They soon located and arrested 34-year-old Mark Hanson near the 1200 block of NE 5th Street.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Rico, responded and found a pistol that Hanson had hidden nearby in a bush.

“It was determined that the pistol was a replica of a real gun,” said Sgt. Murphy.

The victim, a 44-year-old Bend man, suffered minor injuries and declined medical care.

Hanson is charged with assault in the 4th degree, menacing, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, and disorderly conduct in the 2nd degree.

He is currently held in the Deschutes County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon