Man identified in threat to Sisters school, DCSO requests public assistance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s assistance in locating Charles Matthew Schmiel.

The Sheriff’s Office has determined that Schmiel is the person responsible for the threat made to the unnamed Sisters school on Thursday, May 5.

Schmiel does not have a permanent address. He is possibly camping within the Deschutes County area.

If you know Schmiel’s location or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 reference case 22-23618.

DCSO deputies responded to all Sisters schools this morning before the students and staff arrived and performed security checks.

Nothing suspicious was located during these checks.

Deputies continued conducting security checks throughout the school day.