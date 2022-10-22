Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old Seattle man is being held without bail after what police describe as a three-day spate of shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition, and the driver of a car wounded in the leg.

The victims included the owner of an African import specialty shop who was shot in the chest and critically injured after turning over his debit card and PIN on Monday and D’Vonne Pickett Jr., the owner of a package shipping store in the Central District, who was ambushed outside the business Wednesday.

Police say the gunman was a former childhood friend of Pickett.