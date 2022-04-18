Man gets time served for attempted arson at Portland courthouse

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a 23-year-old man to the approximately 18 months he has spent in custody for an attempted arson at the federal courthouse in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors say Joseph Ybarra lit a device and threw it at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse early on July 22, 2020.

An U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives argent says Ybarra picked it up a device and threw it twice.

It didn’t explode and no one was injured.

His lawyer says Ybarra did not go to the courthouse for the protest and got wrapped up in the demonstration.