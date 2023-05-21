Deschutes County dive team finds drowned man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County deputies say they were dispatched to Prineville Reservoir State Park on Saturday after getting a report of a person who had gone swimming and hadn’t been seen.

When deputies first arrived at the reservoir, they say they were unable to find the man who had gone missing. After speaking to multiple witnesses, the man was identified as 20-year-old Oscar Axel Chavez Salazar.

According to witnesses, he had gone swimming and when he was returning to the shore, he went under water and hadn’t been seen since.

RELATED: Prineville Reservoir now 100% full for 1st time in 2 years

Due to lightening in the area, the Deschutes County dive team was unable to assist until Sunday morning.

Oscar’s body was located in the area where he was last seen swimming. According to Crook County Sheriff’s Office, it appeared to be a tragic accident.