Man cited for reckless burning after cooking fire escapes near Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An escaped cooking fire sparked a small wildfire Thursday morning on Forest Service land west of Sisters and one person was cited for reckless burning, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the call came in around 10:45 a.m. and the fire had spread to about 25 yards in diameter by the time crews arrived.

They were able to get a line around it quickly to stop it from spreading.

Deputies determined 42-year-old Bryan Baumann was camping in the area of 100 Spur Road and had started a cooking fire.

The fire escaped and quickly spread as Baumann tried to put it out.

He then ran to a nearby business to get help, Janes said.

Baumann was taken to St. Charles in Redmond with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later cited.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that campfires are currently not allowed in dispersed campsites. They are only allowed in designated campgrounds and in a fire ring.