Man charged in bias attack facing new investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon man accused of a bias attack against a California father and 5-year-old daughter has been rearrested after he failed to show up in court and now also faces investigation in another attack.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office told KPTV on Friday that they’re investigating accusations involving 34-year-old Dylan J. Kesterson in an attack on April 17, months before authorities say he punched the father and daughter July 2 while making comments about their Japanese descent.

Kesterson was initially arrested July 2. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including bias crime and assault.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police booked Kesterson into jail Wednesday after officials say he didn’t show for a hearing.