Man breaks into Madras small business, steals $5K worth of merchandise

Madras Vision Source was broken into early Tuesday morning and a man stole around $5,000 in sunglasses.

The man broke a window to get inside and smashed the glasses case to get the merchandise. He wore a distinctive L.A. Lakers hat and a bandana to cover his face.

“We are honored to provide a service in our community and we are grateful that this community recognizes the importance of locally-owned small business,” a post on Madras Vision Source’s Facebook said. “We also hope that someday this man understands how much harm he does to people when he takes things that do not belong to him.”

If anyone recognizes the man or has any information about the burglary, contact Madras Police.