Man banned from Crater Lake National Park after poaching elk

CRATER NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Oregon man has been banned from Crater Lake National Park, ordered to pay over $40,000 in restitution and sentenced to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to poaching a trophy bull elk in the park.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Friday the guilty plea and sentence came after an investigation into the activities of 44-year-old Adrian Wood.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began tracking the White City man after reports that he was illegally hunting in the park in 2014.