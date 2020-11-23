Man arrested in Redmond after firing weapon into the air

Redmond Police arrested a man Monday afternoon for firing a weapon into the air.

Police responded to the call around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of NW 21st Street and Ivy Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the shooter and took him into custody without incident.

There were no reported injuries and the area was deemed safe, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. If you saw the man shooting the weapon or have any more information, please call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

No other information was released.