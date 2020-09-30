Man arrested in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in their squad car, authorities said Wednesday.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey told reporters.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking. He pleaded not guilty to charges in both cases during his arraignment Wednesday. He is being held in jail on $6.15 million bail and is due back in court in November.

Murray’s attorney, Jack Brennan, declined to comment. Murray faces life in state prison if he is convicted.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener, who provided details about the investigation, did not suggest a specific motive for the attack “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead.”