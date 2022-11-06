Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of 18-year-old Peter Zito and 16-year-old Donald Bartron.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has matched ballistic evidence from a gun Criss used to kill another man in 1976 to the shooting two years earlier of Bartron and Zito.

It wasn’t immediately known if Criss has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.