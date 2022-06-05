Police: Man arrested for shooting woman in NE Bend home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting a woman in a local home, the Bend Police Department said Sunday.

Bend PD and Bend Fire & Rescue received a call at around 12:47 a.m. about a shooting, which led them to a home in the 63000 block of Hunters Circle in Bend.

Police said the 35-year-old victim, also from Bend, was taken to St. Charles by ambulance with serious injuries, which were not life threatening.

Bend PD said it found that 48-year-old Kevin Baessler had the woman with a handgun, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police found that alcohol was involved at the time of the shooting. They found further evidence at the home after executing a search warrant.

Baessler was booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges: