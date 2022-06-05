Police: Man arrested for shooting woman in NE Bend home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Sunday, June 5th 2022

A Bend man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting a woman in a local home, the Bend Police Department said Sunday. 

Bend PD and Bend Fire & Rescue received a call at around 12:47 a.m. about a shooting, which led them to a home in the 63000 block of Hunters Circle in Bend. 

Police said the 35-year-old victim, also from Bend, was taken to St. Charles by ambulance with serious injuries, which were not life threatening. 

Bend PD said it found that 48-year-old Kevin Baessler had the woman with a handgun, and he was taken into custody without incident. 

Police found that alcohol was involved at the time of the shooting. They found further evidence at the home after executing a search warrant. 

Baessler was booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges: 

  • Assault II 
  • Reckless Endangering 
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon 
  • Pointing a firearm at another
FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...