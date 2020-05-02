Bend man arrested after allegedly running from, assaulting officers

A Bend man was arrested Friday night after trying to break into a car, running from police and attempting to assault officers, according to the Bend Police Department.

According to Sgt. Tom Pine, Bend Police responded to Ferguson Road and Sage Creek Drive in southeast Bend after receiving a report that 25-year-old Russell Franklin Moscrip III was trying to enter a vehicle occupied by a woman.

When police arrived, Moscrip ran from the car and attempted to jump fences into nearby backyards. One 911 caller said he pushed Moscrip off his fence to keep him from getting into his back yard, Pine said.

Another 911 caller said Moscrip had gotten into a truck on Sage Creek Road and was acting erratic, Pine said.

Pine said police arrived at the scene and believed Moscrip was trying to steal the truck. Officers told Moscrip to get out of the vehicle, but he refused.

Moscrip eventually exited the truck and charged at the officers. Pine said Moscrip resisted arrest and tried to assault the officers, so they used a Taser several times and sprayed Moscrip with pepper spray.

The officers were eventually able to get Moscrip in hand cuffs and a restraining device, Pine said.

Moscrip was taken to St. Charles for exposure to pepper spray and for minor injuries from the Taser, but he was otherwise not injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

Moscrip was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment, menacing and assault of a public safety officer, according to Pine.