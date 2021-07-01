Man arrested after police say he assaulted a co-worker with a hammer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Officers with the Bend Police Department were called out to a report of an assault at Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Clint Burleigh with BPD, dispatch said that one employee had assaulted another with a hammer, then had fled and ran out of the building.

Several police responded with the first officer locating the suspect in the parking lot four minutes after the call was received.

After the suspect didn’t comply with verbal commands by the police, the officers were able to de-escalate the situation, and took the suspect into custody without incident.

BPD said 35-year-old Brandon Fleming is being held in the Deschutes County Jail where he was lodged on six counts of Assualt II.

They said during the investigation they learned Fleming hit the victim several times with the hammer and the victim suffered serious injuries.

The victim was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment.