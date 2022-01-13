Man arrested after crashing into Madras Police car, HWY 97 chase

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man in a stolen car tried to escape arrest in Madras Wednesday, crashing into a patrol car before leading authorities on a chase on Highway 97 to Terrebonne, according to police.

Madras Police Sgt. Mel Brown said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a business regarding a disruptive customer.

When officers arrived, dispatch told them the car the suspect was in had been reported stolen.

Brown said the suspect then tried to leave the scene and hit a Madras Police cruiser causing minor damage.

Officers from Madras Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle south on Highway 97 to Lower Bridge Road.

With the help of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, officers were able to stop and arrest the driver, 28-year-old Brandon Godfrey.

He was arrested on an outstanding warrant as well as failure to perform the duties of a driver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.