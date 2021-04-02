Man accused of racist slur, trying to hit person with SUV in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged with a hate crime after authorities say he yelled a racist slur and tried to hit a person with his SUV in Gresham.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Trevor Hertz was charged with a bias crime, attempted assault, reckless driving and unlawful use of a weapon in a Monday night incident.

A woman and man told investigators they were driving to their Gresham hotel when Hertz began following them closely.

When the man pulled over to let him pass, authorities say Hertz yelled a racist slur and later drove at the man.

Court document say Hertz told officers he was “unsure” if he’d been driving in the area of the incident.