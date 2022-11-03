▶️ Destination Oregon Mamancy Tea and Chocolate

Most popular drink in the world? Water.
Second most popular? Well, it’s not coffee. It’s tea. Coffee is number three.
Tea is hugely popular around the world — lesser so in the U.S., where coffee is king. But we found a little shop in Beaverton that is out to change some minds and maybe habits.
This is Mamancy Tea and Chocolate.
Mamancy Tea offers a unique kind of tea. First, they serve only loose-leaf tea. And they also serve something called “purple tea.”
The food is dainty, delicate and delicious. Mamancy Tea and Chocolate has a café area that enhances the tea experience.
And they make their own chocolate treats — and they are incredible. Almost too pretty to eat.
Almost.
They also operate a store in Hillsboro and all of their products can be ordered online.
By the way — their number one selling tea? Chamomile relaxation tea.