▶️ In case you missed them: This week’s Central Oregon Daily News features

A calming voice in chaos — and just being the person someone needs. That’s been the lifelong goal of Michael Hudson.

He’s carried that message with him through the Marine Corps, the Oregon National Guard and now the Deschutes County Sheriff’S Office.

Many of us drink a cup — or two, or three — cups of coffee a day, but the way your coffee is made can vary.

Bohemian Roastery roasts their coffee beans in a wood-fired, handmade roaster in Bend.

Emily Kirk got to meet the Akers family and learn about their unique style.

There are some silver linings to drought conditions plaguing the High Desert.

Officials have been trying for decades to control and remove carp from Malheur Lake. This year, Mother Nature is serving them up on a platter.

The water is so shallow, carp are leaving the lake and concentrating in the Blitzen River where wildlife managers are scooping them out by the ton.

With more than 700 wineries in the Willamette Valley, differentiating yourself from other wine makers is key.

There’s a small winery in Washington County that employs a “come as you are” approach. Just remember to tie your horse to the hitching post.

Casual is king at the Scotch Church Road Vineyard a few miles north of Hillsboro in Washington County.

It’s that time of year when all winter sports enthusiasts start pestering their favorite meteorologists about how much snow we think we will get this winter.

Meteorologist Scott Elnes tells us about a historical three-peat La Niña winter ahead and how much snow he thinks we’re gonna get.

With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s time to gather the family and have some turkey. Pat Cashman has some thoughts on that.

