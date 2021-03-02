Make-A-Wish holds virtual ‘Wags to Wishes’ photo contest fundraising event

Nonprofits have been forced to find new ways to raise money during the pandemic.

Like so many others, Make-A-Wish Oregon created virtual fundraisers to replace traditional galas and auctions.

Its latest effort – Wags to Wishes – seems tailormade for a dogtown like Bend.

Travel-related wishes are on hold during COVID, but Make-a-Wish has a record number of requests for a four-legged companion.

Wags to Wishes will help grant wishes for kids battling critical illnesses, like Annie in Bend, who was given Piper the corgi, a couple of years ago.

“It is powerful medicine and it is giving her the confidence to move forward,” said Kaitlyn Bolduc of Make-A-Wish of Oregon. “And, there are nearly 300 children living in Oregon and Southwest Washington that are waiting for their wish to come true. This campaign will help those children continue to dream.”

Entering is free, and the top 3 photos with the most donations will win finalist prizes.

Each vote is a suggested donation of $5 and there is no limit to how many times you vote.

Every dollar raised supports the nearly 300 local children who are waiting for their wish to come true, bringing pets and families together at a time they need it most

Until March 15th, you can upload a photo featuring your pup and invite friends to vote for their favorite photo with a donation.