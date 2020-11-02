Majority of voters in Deschutes County turn in ballots early

With just one day before election day, Central Oregon counties are reporting record voter turnout numbers already.

As of Monday afternoon, 72% of the 152,097 registered voters in Deschutes County have turned in their ballots.

That’s up from a 65% turnout on the day before the election in 2016.

In Crook County, turnout is at nearly 73% and in Jefferson County it’s at 65%.

Statewide, 67% of the 2.9 million registered voters have already turned in their ballots.

As of Monday afternoon, 97.6 million ballots have already been submitted across the U.S, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

That’s around 70% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. Of those who have voted already, 35.5 million people voted in person and 62.1 million voted by mail.