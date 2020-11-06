Major Incident Team investigating Crook County officer-involved shooting

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team has been sent to Crook County to investigate an officer-involved shooting, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes confirmed the officer-involved shooting took place on Highway 26 at Ryegrass Road.

Janes said the major incident team is working with the Crook County District Attorney.

The Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are the lead investigating agencies.

A man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injures, Janes said.

The involved officers will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Janes said there is no other information available at this time.