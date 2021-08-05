Major changes await Les Schwab Amphitheater visitors; concerts return Sunday

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

After nearly two years of quiet, things are buzzing back to life at Les Schwab Amphitheater.

On Sunday, music will once again fill the air.

Until then, preparations are still underway.

“Twenty-six shows in 10 weeks. So it’s gonna be fast and furious, I think it’s gonna be a blast,” said Beau Eastes, the amphitheater and Old Mill District’s Marketing Director.

Phase one of the venue’s renovation project is finishing just in time for Brantley Gilbert to take the stage on August 8th.

When the gates open, music lovers can expect some major changes.

”The biggest thing was what we call right-sizing the stage,” Eastes said. “Essentially getting our stage up to industry level standards so that we can host some of the bigger shows.”

Other changes include more accessibility, with a full ADA pathway now included on the west side of the venue.

Visitors will also have new seating options, such as the “Deschutes Deck”, a group of double-decker premium box seats, and Cabanas, or semi-private group boxes.

A change in security measures reflects policies at other major venues.

“There is a clear bag policy this year, which is pretty standard industry-wide, whether you’re going to Autzen Stadium or the Moda Center in Portland,” Eastes said.

“So it’ll be clear bags only allowed. It’s essentially 12 inches by 12 inches, and six inches deep. We will allow clutch bags that aren’t clear, but for the most part it’ll be clear bags only.”

Despite rumors, lawn chairs aren’t going anywhere.

“Yes, you can absolutely still bring in your low-profile lawn chairs, for 21 of our 26 shows. That’s a higher percentage in years past,” Eastes added.

A record number of concerts will welcome guests back from a record break.

“I hope folks appreciate how special the venue is that we have down here that has been created by music fans in Central Oregon….and you’re watching music along the Deschutes River as the sun sets over the cascades. There’s not another venue like it that I’ve been to.”

Phase two of renovations begins this October as soon as the concert season ends, and the next big project will be regrading the lawn.