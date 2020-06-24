Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes remote central California

LONE PINE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude of 5.8 earthquake struck a remote area of central California on Wednesday, apparently triggering a rock slide in the Sierra Nevada.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. and was centered in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra. Numerous aftershocks followed.

The quake was felt widely in California, including some 240 miles (386 kilometers) away in Sacramento.

Closest to the epicenter, most of rural Inyo County felt the quake, especially people in the little community of Lone Pine, the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.