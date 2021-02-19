Madras woman arrested after investigation into suspected drug trafficking

A Madras woman was arrested Thursday morning after a months-long investigation into possible drug trafficking, according to police.

Madras Police Det. Brent Schulke said the department had received multiple complaints over the last several months about the steady stream of foot traffic to and from a unit at 230 SE 6th St.

Police launched an investigation and were able to get a search warrant for the home and occupants for suspected drug trafficking.

On Thursday at 10 a.m. Madras Police and members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served the warrant and discovered meth and paraphernalia associated with the use and sale of drugs.

The tenant, Danielle E. Souza, 36, was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances.

She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.