▶️ SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge retaining wall in Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An SUV crashed through a barrier at the Willow Creek Bridge in Madras early Friday morning and landed upside down into the creek bed.

The City of Madras posted on Facebook that it happened around 4:26 a.m. at the intersection of 4th and Pine Streets. A woman was rescued from the SUV and taken to St. Charles Hospital in Madras to be checked out. A fire also had to be put out.

The City says it appears the driver was heading south on 4th Street when she left the road and crashed through the wall.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, the City said.

Oregon Department of Transportation had one lane closed at the scene to make sure the investigating team remains safe and to evaluate damage to the bridge. Drivers are asked to slow down and take extra precautions through the intersection.

RELATED: People who helped after fatal Bend hit-and-run being asked to call police