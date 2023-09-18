New 500-acre Trout Creek Fire burning north of Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service says a new 500-acre fire was burning north of Madras Sunday.

The Trout Creek Fire started about 1:00 p;m. Sunday. It was burning in grass, brush, and juniper on private lands, but was threatening Prineville BLM administered lands.

The Forest Service did not announce the cause.

USFS said Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Jefferson County, BLM and Forest Service resources were responding to the fire throughout the afternoon. Two air tankers, two Single-Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), 10 engines and various other resources were working on the fire as of early Sunday evening.

Drivers should be aware that there could be potential delays on Highway 97 north of Madras.