Water boil order issued for Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the City of Madras:

During a water line replacement project along “G” Street and Culver Highway today, a water valve was mistakenly left open allowing potentially contaminated water to enter the city’s water delivery system.

Water samples have been taken to a lab for bacterial testing, but results will not be available until sometime Saturday. Therefore, until further notice, the City of Madras is issuing a BOIL WATER NOTICE as a precaution.

All city of Madras residents should boil water for drinking and food preparation. Bathing is safe.

Deschutes Valley Water is NOT affected.

Updates will be posted on the Madras Facebook page and through the Everbridge notification system. You can set up an Everbridge account at https://member.everbridge.net/892807736724035/login.