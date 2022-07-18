Fire north of Madras temporarily closes Highway 26

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire that burned approximately 25 acres just north of Madras temporarily closed Highway 26 Sunday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the fire burned off Highway 26 between milepost 108 and 110. That’s roughly seven miles north of Madras.

By 7:00 p.m., Jefferson County Fire & EMS were working wth mutual aid from Warm Springs and other agencies to fight the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

RELATED: Free Bend program inspects outside your home for fire risk factors

RELATED: Oregon fire season officially underway

Winds were pushing the fire southeast throgh the draw between Pelton Dam Road and the top of Highway 26 near milepost 110.

By 8:00 p.m., the highway was partially reopened with lenghty delays. By 10:00 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported minor to no delays.

Central Oregon Fire reported the fire was approximately 25 acres. The cause remained under investigation.